‘Roma’ Actor Fears He’ll Miss The Oscars After Being Denied A U.S. Visa

As Netflix’s critically acclaimed film “Roma” leads this year’s Oscar race, actor Jorge Antonio Guerrero fears he may miss out on attending the coveted ceremony after being denied entry to the U.S.

The film, which tells the story of a domestic servant and the family she works for in early-1970s Mexico City, is currently tied with “The Favourite” after both received 10 Academy Award nominations.

Mexico’s El Sol de Tijuana reports that Guerrero, who plays Fermín in the film, was refused entry on three separate occasions in 2018, even after the film’s producers wrote an official letter requesting he be able to travel to the U.S.

“It seems that the denial of the visa on three occasions has some relation to the appearance of the actor,” Los Angeles Magazine quoted the report as saying. “Comments that were made during one of the attempts to obtain it suggested they believed that he was looking for work [in the U.S.].”