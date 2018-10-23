WWE Star Roman Reigns Relinquishes Belt, Reveals He's Fighting Leukemia

WWE star Roman Reigns will be relinquishing his Universal Championship belt as he steps out of the ring to fight leukemia, he revealed.

In the opening of Monday’s episode of “WWE Raw,” Reigns told the crowd he has “been living with leukemia for 11 years,” describing his diagnosis at 22 as the “hardest time of my life.”

“And unfortunately it’s back, and because the leukemia is back, I cannot fulfill my role. I can’t be that fighting champion and I’m going to have to relinquish the Universal Championship,” Reigns said.

“I’m not going to lie; I’ll take every prayer you can send my way, but I’m not looking for sympathy, I’m not looking for you to feel bad for me, because I have faith.”

Sending all the love to @WWERomanReigns he’s a Superman and one of the hardest workers in @WWE and a true leader. #ThankYouRoman — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) October 23, 2018

Love you @wweromanreigns You taught me so much about what it means to be a superstar here. Can’t wait to see you back ❤️ — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) October 23, 2018

My thoughts & prayers go out to @WWERomanReigns & his family. Breaks my heart but praying & believing for a speedy & full recovery. — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) October 23, 2018

Reigns, who won the Universal Championship in August at SummerSlam after defeating Brock Lesnar, is adamant that this doesn’t mean he’ll be retiring.

“Sometimes life throws you a curveball, and the best thing for me to do is to go home and focus on my health,” he said. “But I want to make one thing clear: By no means is this a retirement speech because after I’m done whupping leukemia’s ass once again, I’m coming back home. And when I do, it’s not going to just be about titles and being on top; no, it’s about a purpose.”

You will beat this again my friend. All my love to you and your family. @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/4RmK9lf6pp — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) October 23, 2018