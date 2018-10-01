Suspicious Suitcase With A Tropical Twist Blown Up In Rome Airport

This is just (coco)nuts.
Police at an airport in Rome blew up a suspicious suitcase only to find that it was filled with coconuts.
Freelance journalist Ned Donovan ― who was inside the airport after Italian authorities took care of the weapons of mass desiccation ― documented the ordeal on Twitter.
“They blew up what they thought was a bomb in the middle of the airport while people were about 10 meters away,” he wrote. “And then when it was destroyed the police just wandered off and left it to be cleaned up.”
According to Donovan, the bizarre operation took place inside the airport’s busy concourse.
While some Twitter users were baffled by the decision of the police, many pointed out the hilarity of the situation.