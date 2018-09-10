POLITICS
Rep. Ron DeSantis Resigns From Congress To Focus On Florida Governor Race

The Republican submitted his resignation in a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan on Monday.
Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) is resigning from Congress to focus on his campaign for Florida governor, he announced Monday.

The Republican lawmaker submitted his immediate resignation in a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisc.) on Monday. DeSantis wrote in the letter that it would be “inappropriate” to accept a salary while dedicating much of his time toward his gubernatorial bid.

“This is not a decision I make lightly,” DeSantis wrote. “It has been an honor to serve the people of Florida’s Sixth Congressional District.”

DeSantis was sworn into office in January 2013. His congressional departure follows reports that he has spoken four times at a conference organized by conservative activist David Horowitz, a white race war theorist.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

