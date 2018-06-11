Ron Howard Tells Fan He 'Feels Badly' About 'Solo: Star Wars' Box Office

Director Ron Howard has been watching the tepid turnout for his “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” too.

Howard on Sunday responded to a woman who suggested on Twitter that fans weren’t giving the latest entry in the space-opera canon a fair shake.

The woman’s tweet was not addressed to Howard’s Twitter account and was written several days earlier, but Howard featured the message with his comments. “As a director I feel badly when people who I believe (& exit polls show) will very likely enjoy a movie... don’t see it on a big screen w/great sound.”

Jun Sato via Getty Images Ron Howard, pictured June 11 in Tokyo, lamented the disappointing showing of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" on Twitter.

“Solo” earned $176 million domestically in its first 17 days at the box office ― less than 50 percent of what a previous “Star Wars” standalone pic, “Rogue One,” did in the same period, Indiewire reported. “Solo” just ceded the top weekend spot to “Ocean’s 8.”

Howard, who replaced Phil Lord and Chris Miller in the middle of production, clearly has been affected by the film’s disappointing showing.

Check out the exchange below.

I've been reading so many theories as to why 'Solo' hasn't been doing so well at the box office - sad to say, some SW fans are snubbing Solo b/c they're still upset over Last Jedi. If so, they're missing out & punishing a good film for something not its fault. #StarWars #Solo — Kris Fairbanks (@kfairbanks2) June 6, 2018