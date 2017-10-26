The son of former President Ronald Reagan is calling on lawmakers to remove President Donald Trump from office either via impeachment or by taking action under the 25th Amendment.

“Donald Trump is a deeply damaged human being. He is a sociopathic, malignant narcissist,” Ron Reagan told Chris Matthews on MSNBC’s “Hardball” on Wednesday.

Reagan ― a liberal commentator for the cable network and a frequent critic of the president ― blamed the electoral system rather than the voters for Trump taking office.

“The Electoral College has sort of vomited this thing up and it landed in the Oval Office, and it needs to be removed. It’s a stain. It’s a big glob on the carpet there. It needs to be removed. And that means impeachment or the 25th Amendment,” Reagan said. “This man is a danger to the world.”

The 25th Amendment allows for the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare a president “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office,” which would set off a sequence of events that could result in removal.