We love great soccer plays. But when great players make them, even better.

Cristiano Ronaldo added to his legend Tuesday with an acrobatic “bicycle kick” goal for Real Madrid against Juventus in the first leg of a Champions League quarterfinal in Turin, Italy.

Watch him go airborne (below) as he flips the ball over his head backward and into the net.

Yep, he did that ― in big-time circumstance.

Take a bow, Cristiano Ronaldo! 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/x2ubbBo94Y — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 3, 2018

Even a partisan Juventus crowd couldn’t hide its admiration.

The whole stadium applauds Cristiano's bicycle kick goal. [@diegomiguel4] pic.twitter.com/sWXdoig5gl — Real Madrid Info (@RMadridInfo) April 3, 2018

Real Madrid won the match, 3-0.

And we’d say Ronaldo, who hails from Portugal, looks ready for this summer’s World Cup.