Ronan Farrow Sports Adult Onesie At 31st Birthday Bash

Wrapping up another year of bombshell reporting, Pulitzer-winning journalist Ronan Farrow celebrated his 31st birthday in comfort and style, sporting an adult onesie at his star-studded New York City bash.

In an Instagram post Monday, the New Yorker writer is seen wearing the all-black getup along with a bowtie. The theme, he wrote, was “black tie and/or pajamas.”

Farrow hosted the fete at Better Days, a downtown Manhattan lounge, where he was seen with his mother, Mia Farrow; his boyfriend, “Pod Save America” host Jon Lovett; Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon; and Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, one of disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein’s many accusers.

According to The New York Post’s Page Six, ABC News’ David Muir also made an appearance.

Ronan Farrow rose to prominence in 2017 with his investigative reporting that helped spur the Me Too movement, uncovering sexual harassment and sexual assault allegations against not only Weinstein but also eventually ousted CBS CEO Les Moonves and resigned New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, the latter in collaboration with colleague Jane Mayer.