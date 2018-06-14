Ronna Romney McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, issued what some took to be a threat aimed at those who don’t support President Donald Trump.
She wrote:
On the one hand, the tweet could be seen as a warning to Republicans in office or seeking office, such as Rep. Mark Sanford (R-S.C.), a Trump critic who lost in his primary on Tuesday.
On the other, people on both sides of the aisle saw the tweet as a Trump loyalty test or an outright threat:
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
The Donald Trump And Kim Jong Un Meeting