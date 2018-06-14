POLITICS
RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel Called Out Over Trump Loyalty Demand

"This is nauseating."
By Ed Mazza

Ronna Romney McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, issued what some took to be a threat aimed at those who don’t support President Donald Trump

She wrote: 

On the one hand, the tweet could be seen as a warning to Republicans in office or seeking office, such as Rep. Mark Sanford (R-S.C.), a Trump critic who lost in his primary on Tuesday. 

On the other, people on both sides of the aisle saw the tweet as a Trump loyalty test or an outright threat:

