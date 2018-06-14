Ronna Romney McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, issued what some took to be a threat aimed at those who don’t support President Donald Trump.

She wrote:

Complacency is our enemy. Anyone that does not embrace the @realDonaldTrump agenda of making America great again will be making a mistake. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 14, 2018

On the one hand, the tweet could be seen as a warning to Republicans in office or seeking office, such as Rep. Mark Sanford (R-S.C.), a Trump critic who lost in his primary on Tuesday.

On the other, people on both sides of the aisle saw the tweet as a Trump loyalty test or an outright threat:

What in the actual hell.... is this a threat Ronna? https://t.co/HFz5zltzxK — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 14, 2018

How dare anyone say this is a cult? https://t.co/F5xGUpayIW — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) June 14, 2018

Ronna McDaniel would've been a hit in Jonestown. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 14, 2018

I’m old enough to remember when Ronna Romney McDaniel spoke in a way befitting a citizen of a free republic, before Ronna McDaniel started sounding like a spokesperson for an authoritarian government. https://t.co/Z4zAl5NMSj — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 14, 2018

Does that include Mittens when he's in the Senate? Let me get some popcorn. — Christopher Moore (@TheAuthorGuy) June 14, 2018

Have you heard of this, Ms. Romney???? pic.twitter.com/dFGgMbCSRr — Boston Frenchie *Rudy is toast* (@want2brd) June 14, 2018

Will the RNC be offering an official Trump brand so everyone can sear His name on their bodies as a sign of loyalty?



Asking for a friend. https://t.co/pSU75thK9b — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 14, 2018

That sounds like a threat. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 14, 2018

Complacency is our enemy. Anyone that does not embrace the Supreme Leader's agenda of making North Korea great again will be making a mistake. pic.twitter.com/dSnBL7D728 — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) June 14, 2018

You can’t say you weren’t warned https://t.co/Qry8VZXpIw — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 14, 2018

I think this tweet will come back to haunt you. Five years from now when you’re trying to rebuild your party. Trump is a moral vacuum, a black hole in the center of the universe of Republicanism. — Molly Jong Un Fast (@MollyJongFast) June 14, 2018

am I to read that as a threat? If not, how am I supposed to read it? — Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) June 14, 2018

Gross — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 14, 2018

Did you seriously tweet this? Are we in 1933 Nazi Germany now? — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) June 14, 2018

her name in the history books will not be what she's hoping for. https://t.co/AFXNBn8C5F — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) June 14, 2018

This is nauseating. — JimiMac (@seamusmac) June 14, 2018

"Resistance is futile!" - Ronna McDaniel tomorrow, probably. — John *145 days* Wright 🇵🇷 (@TheWrightJohn) June 14, 2018

This statement has legitimately horrified people, Ronna. You folks should get a hold of yourselves before this gets really ugly. — Elliott Lusztig (@ezlusztig) June 14, 2018