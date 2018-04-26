Ronny Jackson Withdraws Name From VA Secretary Consideration

Jackson, a rear admiral in the Navy, has served under three different presidents, as a White House physician since 2006 and physician to the president since 2013. He found himself in the spotlight in January when he delivered a media briefing on Trump’s medical checkup, saying he found the president to be “in excellent health.”

Trump touted Jackson as “highly trained and qualified” in announcing the doctor’s nomination for VA secretary. But critics worried Jackson lacked the managerial experience necessary to lead the sprawling department ― a place known for bureaucratic mismanagement.