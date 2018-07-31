Rosanna Arquette Says Her Family Is 'In PTSD' Over Sister Alexis' Death

Rosanna Arquette dropped by “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” last week, where she opened up about the 2016 death of her sister, Alexis Arquette.

“Every birthday ... we would go out to a special lunch, just the two of us,” Arquette, who currently stars in the YouTube Premium comedy, “Sideswiped,” told host Andy Cohen. “That was a very special time, and we always had champagne. I love her so much.”

A transgender actress best known for her roles in “Last Exit to Brooklyn” and “The Wedding Singer,” Alexis died Sept. 11, 2016, at the age of 47 from complications related to HIV/AIDS.

Arquette said she remains close with her family ― including siblings Patricia, David and Richmond ― but she revealed things have been “fractured and hard” since Alexis’ passing.

“It’s been really painful for all of us,” she said. “We’re in PTSD.”

To honor their sister, the Arquettes created The Alexis Project, a specialized clinic for LGBTQ youth at Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center.

Elsewhere in the interview, Arquette dished to Cohen about bonding with another LGBTQ icon, Madonna, over “broken hearts [and] relationships” when the two co-starred in the 1985 comedy, “Desperately Seeking Susan.”