08/22/2017 12:35 pm ET

Rose Byrne Is Expecting Her Second Child With Bobby Cannavale

“I’m a little tired but feeling good,” Byrne said about her pregnancy.
Actors Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale will soon have a new addition to their family.

In an interview with Australia’s Jones magazine, Byrne confirmed she is pregnant with her second child.

“I’m a little tired but feeling good,” she said. “Everyone was very sweet on set today, and you always get a little bit more attention when you’re pregnant, which is fabulous.”

She and Cannavale welcomed their son, Rocco, in February 2016. During an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” after Rocco was born, Byrne said she hadn’t slept much, but offered her secret to how she kept going.

“Who needs sleep, right?” she said. “You just roll on coffee and love.”

A post shared by Bobby (@bobby_cannavale) on

Cannavale, who also has a 22-year-old son named Jake, stopped by Colbert’s show after Rocco was born as well. He told the host that his “good friend” Al Pacino sent him a diaper cake to celebrate his newborn son.

No big deal. 

