Rose Leslie Made Kit Harington Wear The Most Embarrassing Costume To A Party

Kit Harington is Jon Snow, even at costume parties.

The British actor revealed he attended a “bad taste” shindig dressed as his “Game of Thrones” character ― after his fiancée and former co-star Rose Leslie jokingly told him she wouldn’t love him if he didn’t.

“It was really embarrassing,” Harington told British gossip magazine Heat.

“The people bringing around canapés were looking at me, thinking, ‘You sad man! You’ve come to a party dressed as your character,’” he added.

Jason LaVeris via Getty Images Kit Harington, left, said it was "really embarrassing" to wear his "Game of Thrones" character Jon Snow's costume to a party, after being forced into it by his future wife Rose Leslie, right.

To make the whole situation even more awkward for Harington, he wasn’t wearing the garments he wears to film HBO’s epic fantasy drama.

Instead, he donned a cheaper version of the outfit that the recently engaged couple bought in a costume store in Aberdeen, Scotland, after the owner remarked how he looked “like the guy from ‘Game of Thrones.’”