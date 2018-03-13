Rose Leslie Kicks Kit Harington Out Of The House For A Super Relatable Reason

Actress Rose Leslie wants to know nothing about the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones.”

The actress, who played the character Ygritte on the HBO fantasy series, wants to watch the next season of the show free of spoilers ― which is difficult, since she’s engaged to one of its stars, Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow.

Yet the “Good Fight” actress explained to Seth Meyers on Monday that she uses a foolproof tactic so Harington doesn’t inadvertently give anything away ― whenever he gets a new script, she just kicks him out of the house.

“I can read his facial expressions,” Leslie explained. “I don’t want to know anything that’s going on within his eyes or anything like that, so I send him packing, I kind of boot him out.”

She continued:

“Like if he stiffens, then I know, ‘Hmm, someone’s dead.’”