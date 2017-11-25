Three of the women who helped take down former studio executive Harvey Weinstein got together over Thanksgiving weekend and marked the occasion with a photo.

Asia Argento shared a black-and-white image of her meetup with Rose McGowan and Annabella Sciorra on Saturday, accompanied by a message of support: “You are my sister / And I love you / May all of your dreams come true / I want this for you / They’re gonna come true.”

The soirée was apparently catered by celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, who is dating Argento. He chimed in over Twitter, writing, “It was an honor to cook for this meeting of the minds.”

McGowan shared the same image, in color, on her Instagram page on Friday alongside a caption that read “Magical moments.”

The actress also tagged Ronan Farrow, who authored a series of reports about Weinstein’s alleged serial sexual assault, harassment and efforts to cover it up. Farrow didn’t appear to be at the gathering.

In October, Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company, an influential studio he co-founded, as more women publicly accused him of misconduct.

After a New York Times report revealed that McGowan had received a $100,000 settlement from Weinstein in 1997 for a nondescript “episode” that took place “in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival,” the actress stated that Weinstein had raped her. McGowan has vocally supported other women who say Weinstein assaulted and harassed them.

In one article for The New Yorker, Argento told Farrow that Weinstein had once forcibly performed oral sex on her, which led to complicated sexual encounters. The producer “terrified” her, she said, adding, “It wouldn’t stop. It was a nightmare.”

In a separate New Yorker piece, Sciorra opened up about her own experiences, saying that she fought Weinstein as he raped her, and that he harassed her for years afterward.

“From 1992, I didn’t work again until 1995,” she said. “I just kept getting this pushback of ‘we heard you were difficult, we heard this or that.’ I think that that was the Harvey machine.”

Earlier this week, Sciorra posted a photo on Instagram showing her posing with Argento, Farrow and Rosanna Arquette, who’s leveled accusations of her own against the producer.

