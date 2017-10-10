Rose McGowan Tells Ben Affleck To 'F**k Off' After He Condemns Weinstein

Rose McGowan is calling out powerful men in Hollywood who she says knew about Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual assault and serial harassment of women in the industry, but kept quiet.
On Tuesday, the “Charmed” actress tweeted at Ben Affleck hours after the actor tweeted a statement condemning Weinstein. In his statement, Affleck said the claims against the film producer, his friend, “made me sick.”
In response, McGowan called Affleck a liar, alluding the actor has been well aware of Weinstein’s sexual misconduct for quite a while.
“‘GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT’ you said that to my face. The press [conference] I was made to go to after assault. You lie,” she wrote to him.
The assault McGowan is referring to is most likely included in a bombshell New York Times report that said McGowan was one of at least eight women who had reached settlements with Weinstein over sexual harassment allegations. According to the Times, McGowan received a $100,000 settlement from Weinstein in 1997 after “an episode in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival.”
McGowan declined to comment for the Times (some speculated that she has kept quiet because her settlement may have involved a non-disclosure agreement). But that hasn’t stopped the 44-year-old from being vocal on Twitter since the Times report was published.
On Monday she tweeted the following to Affleck’s “Good Will Hunting” co-star and Weinstein friend Matt Damon, during her very public petitioning to dissolve The Weinstein Company board:
TheWrap founder Sharon Waxman also named Damon in a piece in which she claimed that while she was working for The New York Times, the paper killed a 2004 article she wrote on Weinstein’s sexual misconduct due in part to a phone call from Damon.
McGowan recently retweeted a 2007 photo of herself standing between Harvey Weinstein, and her former fiance and “Grindhouse” director Robert Rodriguez.
“This fucking picture is so traumatic,” she wrote.
She may have been referring to a tweet she wrote in 2016 about why women don’t report sexual misconduct:
It doesn’t look like McGowan is going to silence herself anymore. In the past day she’s also tweeted support for actress Asia Argento, who came forward about Weinstein assaulting her, and defended actress Lena Dunham, who is rallying for more men to speak out against Weinstein.
Representatives for McGowan and Affleck did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment on the situation.
CONVERSATIONS