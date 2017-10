Rose McGowan Claims Harvey Weinstein Raped Her

British actress Sophie Dix told The Guardian that Weinstein once invited her to his room at the Savoy hotel “to watch some rushes” — a term used for unprocessed footage from a day’s filming. Dix, who was 22 at the time and had recently landed some major roles, said she agreed. But when she arrived, she said, "all the alarm bells started ringing."“Before I knew it, he started trying to pull my clothes off and pin me down and I just kept saying ‘no, no, no.' But he was really forceful," she said. "I remember him pulling at my trousers and stuff and looming over me and I just sort of – I am a big, strong girl and I bolted ... ran for the bathroom and locked the door. I was in there for a while I think, he went very quiet. After a while I remember opening the door and seeing him just there facing the door masturbating, so I quickly closed the door again and locked it. Then when I heard room service come to the door I just ran."