Rose McGowan Claims Harvey Weinstein Raped Her

Rose McGowan has now accused Harvey Weinstein of rape.
In a series of tweets posted on Thursday, which were aimed at Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the “Charmed” actress said, “I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it.”
According to a New York Times report published last week, McGowan received a $100,000 settlement from Weinstein in 1997 after “an episode in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival.”
The 44-year-old actress declined to comment for the Times (some speculated she kept quiet because her settlement may have involved a non-disclosure agreement), but it didn’t stop her from alluding to the incident in 2016.
She has also been particularly vocal on Twitter ever since the Times report on Weinstein was published.
In the past week, McGowan has repeatedly called out Weinstein’s supporters and petitioned to dissolve The Weinstein Company board. She’s been making so much noise on Twitter, in fact, that some believe her account’s brief suspension on Thursday was due to her many accusations. (Twitter said her account was suspended because she posted someone’s phone number).
In response to McGowan’s suspension, Kelly Ellis, a software engineer, called for a boycott on Twitter.
Many stood in solidarity with McGowan.
It doesn’t seem like McGowan will be silenced any longer.
ALSO ON HUFFPOST
Garai said that she felt “violated” by Weinstein, who was fired from his namesake company on Oct. 8 in the wake of numerous sexual harassment allegations.
"I said no to him professionally many times over the years," she wrote, "some of which ended up with him screaming at me calling me a cunt and making threats, some of which made him laughingly tell people, 'Oh, Kate lives to say no to me.'"
“Before I knew it, he started trying to pull my clothes off and pin me down and I just kept saying ‘no, no, no.' But he was really forceful," she said. "I remember him pulling at my trousers and stuff and looming over me and I just sort of – I am a big, strong girl and I bolted ... ran for the bathroom and locked the door. I was in there for a while I think, he went very quiet. After a while I remember opening the door and seeing him just there facing the door masturbating, so I quickly closed the door again and locked it. Then when I heard room service come to the door I just ran."
“He started to tell me that he found me very attractive and wanted to have relations with me. I told him I was very in love with my companion. He replied that didn’t bother him at all and offered to have me be his mistress a few days a year. That way we could continue to work together. Basically, it was, ‘If you want to continue in America, you have to go through me,’" Darel said. She says she left quickly and told Weinstein: “I’m sorry, I have to leave.”
She also said she had three dinners with Weinstein during which he allegedly boasted about the actresses he'd slept with and joked that a pilot "was on standby because he could never get me to sleep with him."
Finally, the producer would not allow the actress to board her flight to New York, insisting she ride in his private plane. Weinstein allegedly ordered airport personnel to remove Sagemiller's bags from her flight from Torontoand deliver her to the runway where his plane was awaiting takeoff.
"If my manager called me tomorrow and said, 'Actually, I remember there was this movie you were up for, and now that I’m thinking back on it, maybe [rebuffing Weinstein is] why you didn’t get it,' I wouldn’t be surprised at all," the actress said.
