Rose McGowan Claims Harvey Weinstein Raped Her

Rose McGowan has now accused Harvey Weinstein of rape.

In a series of tweets posted on Thursday, which were aimed at Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the “Charmed” actress said, “I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it.”

1) @jeffbezos I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was the proof. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

2) @jeffbezos I had already sold a script I wrote to your studio, it was in development. When I heard a Weinstein bailout was in the works — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

3) @Jeffbezos I forcefully begged studio head to do the right thing. I was ignored. Deal was done. Amazon won a dirty Oscar. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

4) @jeffbezos I called my attorney & said I want to get my script back, but before I could, #2 @amazonstudios called to say my show was dead — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

4) @jeffbezos I am calling on you to stop funding rapists, alleged pedos and sexual harassers. I love @amazon but there is rot in Hollywood — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

5) @jeffbezos Be the change you want to see in the world. Stand with truth. #ROSEARMY #Amazon — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

According to a New York Times report published last week, McGowan received a $100,000 settlement from Weinstein in 1997 after “an episode in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival.”

The 44-year-old actress declined to comment for the Times (some speculated she kept quiet because her settlement may have involved a non-disclosure agreement), but it didn’t stop her from alluding to the incident in 2016.

Because my ex sold our movie to my rapist for distribution #WhyWomenDontReport — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 14, 2016

She has also been particularly vocal on Twitter ever since the Times report on Weinstein was published.

This is the girl that was hurt by a monster. This is who you are shaming with your silence. pic.twitter.com/TrtRNiYfIT — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 8, 2017

In the past week, McGowan has repeatedly called out Weinstein’s supporters and petitioned to dissolve The Weinstein Company board. She’s been making so much noise on Twitter, in fact, that some believe her account’s brief suspension on Thursday was due to her many accusations. (Twitter said her account was suspended because she posted someone’s phone number).

Twitter suspended Rose McGowan and just slapped every sexual assault survivor right in the face. Fuck the world. — Kelly Ellis (@justkelly_ok) October 12, 2017

In response to McGowan’s suspension, Kelly Ellis, a software engineer, called for a boycott on Twitter.

#WomenBoycottTwitter Friday, October 13th. In solidarity w @rosemcgowan and all the victims of hate and harassment Twitter fails to support. https://t.co/G0my9EyKpQ — Kelly Ellis (@justkelly_ok) October 12, 2017

Many stood in solidarity with McGowan.

Tomorrow (Friday the 13th) will be the first day in over 10 years that I won’t tweet. Join me. #WomenBoycottTwitter pic.twitter.com/xoEt5Bwj5s — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 13, 2017

I stand with the women. No more tweets for me too.#WomenBoycottTwitter — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 13, 2017

Ladies. Let's do this. #WomenBoycottTwitter. Not because of hate but because I love this platform and know it can be better. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 13, 2017

Tomorrow I follow the Women. #WomenBoycottTwitter — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 13, 2017

It doesn’t seem like McGowan will be silenced any longer.