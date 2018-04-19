Rose McGowan Says Harvey Weinstein Won't Be Prosecuted For Any Of His Alleged Crimes

Rose McGowan says Harvey Weinstein will never serve jail time for allegedly sexually assaulting and raping dozens of women.

“I don’t think Harvey Weinstein will ever be prosecuted for any rapes,” the actress and director said during a “Good Morning Britain” interview on Wednesday.

McGowan was one of the first women to publicly accuse the Hollywood heavyweight of rape last fall, which subsequently sparked the Me Too movement. More than 80 women, including actresses Ashley Judd and Cara Delevingne, have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, assault or rape.

Weinstein is currently under investigation for 10 separate alleged cases of sexual assault: five in Los Angeles and five in New York City.

“It’s a relief, I suppose, to have people believe me, but I’ve operated in being slandered and disliked and maligned for no other reason than he purchased press all over the world to do so for 20 years,” McGowan said, going on to describe how Weinstein hired investigators to track her every move.

Out of every 1,000 rapes in the U.S., only six assailants will see jail time, according to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network. Research shows that perpetrators of sexual violence are less likely to be incarcerated than any other criminal.

Actress and activist Rose McGowan, who helped launch the #MeToo movement says she doesn't believe Harvey Weinstein will ever be prosecuted for any rapes. pic.twitter.com/ecZMHsaUqg — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 18, 2018

When co-host Piers Morgan asked McGowan if taking these complaints to court would be easier for women and help the Me Too movement succeed, McGowan responded poignantly.

“You have to understand the judicial system is completely stacked against victims in any way, shape or form, in that most people cannot, in fact, seek justice in that way,” she said. “I think there should be specially trained police officers and justices and judges that are specifically trained in sexual assault, specifically trained in sexual harassment and abuse and things like that so that they can understand it more.”

McGowan ended on a powerful note, telling the “Good Morning Britain” co-hosts: “People are very afraid of rage. People are very afraid of anger. And sometimes things actually merit some range and anger.”