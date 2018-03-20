ENTERTAINMENT
Rose McGowan Wishes Harvey Weinstein 'A Happy F**king Birthday'

"I told you we’d be coming," said McGowan, who has accused Weinstein of rape.
By Lee Moran

Actress Rose McGowan recorded a birthday message to movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who she has previously accused of rape.

“Happy birthday, Harvey Weinstein,” the “Charmed” star said in a video she shared on Twitter early Tuesday morning. “I told you we’d be coming. I told you 20 years ago, if I heard of you doing this to another girl or woman, we would come for you, I would come for you.”

“Happy fucking birthday,” McGowan continued. “From all of us. We win.”

She ended the video with a wink.

McGowan alleged that Weinstein, who turned 66 on Monday, raped her in 1997. In recent years, she’s become a leading voice among the dozens of women who have accused the producer of various forms of sexual misconduct.

Weinstein claims that all the sexual relations he engaged in were consensual.

