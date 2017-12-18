Rose McGowan slammed fellow actresses who reportedly plan to wear black to next month’s Golden Globes awards to protest sexual misconduct in Hollywood ― but she directed her venom at one in particular.

McGowan, who said the producer Harvey Weinstein raped her, called out three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep on Saturday for “hypocrisy.”

“Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @GoldenGlobes in a silent protest,” McGowan wrote in a tweet reported by several outlets. “YOUR SILENCE is THE problem. You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly and affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa.”

MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images Meryl Streep told an outlet she wouldn't talk about reports of a planned protest at the Golden Globes.

(Marchesa is a brand co-founded by Weinstein’s now-estranged wife, Georgina Chapman.)

People, citing “multiple sources,” reported last week that the silent sartorial demonstration at the Globes was on, involving presenters and nominees such as Jessica Chastain, Mary J. Blige and Streep.

Streep had worked with Weinstein on films such as “August: Osage County,” and “The Iron Lady,” for which she won a best actress Oscar. She has called the Weinstein accusers who stepped forward “heroes.” She told HuffPost in October that Weinstein’s alleged predatory behavior was “disgraceful,” but insisted she did not know about it at the time.

Streep this month condemned Weinstein’s behavior as a “gargantuan example of disrespect” ― a comment McGowan criticized.

No, Meryl, IT’S A FUCKING CRIME. You are such a lie # ROSEARMY Meryl Streep on Harvey Weinstein allegations: It's 'the most gargantuan example of disrespect' - USA TODAY https://t.co/3E2oiCauME — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) December 8, 2017

When asked by “Extra” about the award ceremony protest, Streep said she wasn’t talking.

The Golden Globes take place on Jan. 7.

Meanwhile, actress Amber Tamblyn criticized McGowan on Sunday for “shaming or taunting the movements of other women who are trying to create change.”

Her statement was public and hurtful to some women so a public response was earned. I spoke to her at length today, she knows how I feel. I love Rose fiercely, that will never change. To be critical of an action is not to condemn the person behind it. There’s your common message. https://t.co/zniyfPZzPT — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) December 17, 2017

THREAD: Rose McGowan is a friend and while I support her kind of movement, I do not support any woman (or man) shaming or taunting the movements of other women who are trying to create change. Telling us to all wear Marchesa? This is beneath you, Rose. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) December 17, 2017

You don’t have to support and stand with us, but we stand and support you. You may take below the belt shots at us but we will not take them at you in return. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) December 17, 2017

Our movement is big. And a black dress is just the beginning of the darkness that will be drained from every industry across the country by the time we’re done. That’s a promise. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) December 17, 2017

HuffPost has reached out to a Streep rep for comment, but didn’t immediately hear back.