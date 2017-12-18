Rose McGowan slammed fellow actresses who reportedly plan to wear black to next month’s Golden Globes awards to protest sexual misconduct in Hollywood ― but she directed her venom at one in particular.
McGowan, who said the producer Harvey Weinstein raped her, called out three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep on Saturday for “hypocrisy.”
“Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @GoldenGlobes in a silent protest,” McGowan wrote in a tweet reported by several outlets. “YOUR SILENCE is THE problem. You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly and affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa.”
(Marchesa is a brand co-founded by Weinstein’s now-estranged wife, Georgina Chapman.)
People, citing “multiple sources,” reported last week that the silent sartorial demonstration at the Globes was on, involving presenters and nominees such as Jessica Chastain, Mary J. Blige and Streep.
Streep had worked with Weinstein on films such as “August: Osage County,” and “The Iron Lady,” for which she won a best actress Oscar. She has called the Weinstein accusers who stepped forward “heroes.” She told HuffPost in October that Weinstein’s alleged predatory behavior was “disgraceful,” but insisted she did not know about it at the time.
Streep this month condemned Weinstein’s behavior as a “gargantuan example of disrespect” ― a comment McGowan criticized.
When asked by “Extra” about the award ceremony protest, Streep said she wasn’t talking.
The Golden Globes take place on Jan. 7.
Meanwhile, actress Amber Tamblyn criticized McGowan on Sunday for “shaming or taunting the movements of other women who are trying to create change.”
