Rose McGowan On Sexual Violence: 'Name It. Shame It. Call It Out.'

Rose McGowan started off the Women’s Convention with a powerful message: “We are strong and brave and we will fight.”

The actress was the fourth speaker to kick off the Women’s March’s three-day convention in Detroit, MI on Friday morning. McGowan recently made headlines when she accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her in 1997. Her speech was the first official speaking engagement she’s had since accusing Weinstein.

“I have been silenced for 20 years. I have been slut-shamed. I have been harassed,” McGowan began her speech. “I have been maligned and you know what I’m just like you because what happened to me behind the scenes happens to all of us in this society and it cannot stand and it will not stand.”

The “Charmed” actress is one of more than 60 women who have now accused the Hollywood heavyweight of some type of sexual misconduct including sexual harassment, assault and rape.

“It’s time to be whole, it’s time to rise, it’s time to be brave,” McGowan told the cheering crowd. ”... No more. Name it. Shame it. Call it out. Join me, join us as we amplify others’ voices.”

She added that her situation as a Hollywood actress being allegedly raped by a powerful producer is no different than a young girl in a small town being raped by the high school football star.

“There really is no actual difference,” McGowan said. “It’s the same situation and that situation must end because it is not our shame. The scarlet letter is theirs, it is not ours. We are pure, we are strong, we are brave and we will fight.”

McGowan ended her speech on a poignant note, thanking the people in the crowd for being there and for giving her “wings during this very difficult time.”

“Pussies grab back. Women grab back. We speak. We yell. We march. We are here. We will not go away,“she declared. “My name is Rose McGowan and I am brave and I am you.”