Twitter Suspends Actress Rose McGowan's Account

Rose McGowan posted a message to Instagram late Wednesday night saying that Twitter had suspended her account.

“TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME,” the actress wrote. “THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE.”

McGowan has been a vocal critic of film producer Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexually harassing and assaulting multiple women, including McGowan. She settled a lawsuit against Weinstein in 1997 after an incident in a hotel room at the Sundance Film Festival, The New York Times reported.

McGowan included a screenshot of her Twitter account with a message from the company. The notice said that Twitter determined McGowan’s account had violated the Twitter Rules, she said. She was suspended from sending tweets, retweets and liking messages, though her account remained visible to users. In order to begin the 12-hour suspension, the message told her to delete tweets that violated the company’s rules.

A post shared by Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

On its website, Twitter notes that it may temporarily lock accounts engaging in “abusive behavior” on the platform.

“In order to ensure that people feel safe expressing diverse opinions and beliefs, we do not tolerate behavior that crosses the line into abuse, including behavior that harasses, intimidates, or uses fear to silence another user’s voice,” the website states.

In addition to criticizing Weinstein, McGowan has used Twitter to slam individuals, including actor Ben Affleck, who she said knew of Weinstein’s behavior but failed to act and protect victims. She also started a petition calling for the entire board of Weinstein’s production company to resign.

It’s unclear which of McGowan’s tweets that Twitter identified as violating its rules. The company did not respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Folks were quick to slam the social media network for the suspension:

Twitter suspended Rose McGowan and just slapped every sexual assault survivor right in the face. Fuck the world. — Kelly Ellis (@justkelly_ok) October 12, 2017

Trump threatens nuclear war: no problem



Racism/homophobia/threats? No problem.



Rose McGowan calling people out? Banned from Twitter. — Simon Brew (@simonbrew) October 12, 2017

People wonder why women don't report sexual assault? Rose McGowan spoke out about her experience and was LITERALLY FORCIBLY SILENCED. — OhNoSheTwitnt🏳️‍🌈 (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 12, 2017

Racism: Sure

Transphobia: Whatevs

Harassing Women: Cool

Literal Fascism: Okay

Holding Men Accountable: UM EXCUSE ME? https://t.co/D9L6CIblhq — 🎃FUCKO LANTERN🎃 (@hitherehaidar) October 12, 2017

.@rosemcgowan's Twitter was suspended.



Women should not be punished for speaking the truth.#ROSEARMYhttps://t.co/KQfi4Sg7ts — Women's March (@womensmarch) October 12, 2017

Everyone go into @rosemcgowan's account and RT three recent tweets. I cannot believe she's being muzzled on twitter. ON TWITTER. — Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) October 12, 2017