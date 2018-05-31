Roseanne: 'I Begged Them Not To Cancel The Show'

Roseanne Barr said she begged Ben Sherwood, president of the Disney-ABC Television Group, to let her apologize and save the show along with the jobs of those who worked on it.

On Thursday, she tweeted:

I begged Ben Sherwood at ABC 2 let me apologize & make amends. I begged them not to cancel the show. I told them I was willing to do anything & asked 4 help in making things right. I'd worked doing publicity4 them 4free for weeks, traveling, thru bronchitis. I begged4 ppls jobs. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 31, 2018

He said: what were you thinking when you did this? I said: I thought she was white, she looks like my family! He scoffed & said: "what u have done is egregious, and unforgivable.' I begged 4 my crews jobs. Will I ever recover from this pain? omg — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 31, 2018

I think I'll b better tomorrow. The saddest part of all is 4 Jayden Rey on the show whom I grew2 love so much & am so ashamed of myself that she would ever think I do not love her bc she is African American. It's the most gawd awful painful thing. I can't let myself cave in tho — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 1, 2018

they wont stop til i die, i fear-pray for me! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 1, 2018

I end by offering everyone involved one more apology and prayers for healing of our divided nation. Tomorrow is Shabbat and I will continue to pray that everything for everyone goes forward & ends well for all. signing off twitter for a while. love u guys! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 1, 2018

In a now-deleted tweet, Barr said she told Sherwood she would go to the hospital to check her medications, which she believes were less effective due to stress.

“I begged like 40 motherfuckers,” she wrote. “Done now.”

Earlier this week, Sherwood sent out an email to ABC staff sympathizing with those who “poured their hearts and lives into the show” and would now be out of work.

“We’re so sorry they were swept up in all of this and we give thanks for their remarkable talents, wish them well, and hope to find another way to work together down the road,” he wrote, according to The Hollywood Reporter.