Roseanne: 'I Begged Them Not To Cancel The Show'

Roseanne Barr said she begged Ben Sherwood, president of the Disney-ABC Television Group, to let her apologize and save the show along with the jobs of those who worked on it.
The reboot of Barr’s “Roseanne” show was canceled earlier this week after she fired off a racist tweet mocking Valerie Jarrett, a White House aide under President Barack Obama.
On Thursday, she tweeted:
In a now-deleted tweet, Barr said she told Sherwood she would go to the hospital to check her medications, which she believes were less effective due to stress.
“I begged like 40 motherfuckers,” she wrote. “Done now.”
Earlier this week, Sherwood sent out an email to ABC staff sympathizing with those who “poured their hearts and lives into the show” and would now be out of work.
“We’re so sorry they were swept up in all of this and we give thanks for their remarkable talents, wish them well, and hope to find another way to work together down the road,” he wrote, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Barr, who has apologized several times, has insisted that she didn’t know Jarrett was black when she fired off a tweet with a “Planet of the Apes” insult.
She has also blamed the sleep drug Ambien and has retweeted messages of support and conspiracy theories as well as messages criticizing her.