Roseanne Barr has a message for people angry with her for staunchly supporting President Donald Trump.

“I don’t give a fuck,” the actress told Jimmy Fallon (who has his own history with Trump) on Monday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show.”

“I mean, everybody had to choose for themselves, according to their own conscience, who they felt was the lesser of two evils,” said Barr, whose successful “Roseanne” TV series reboot recently earned her a congratulatory telephone call from Trump himself.

“This is America, it’s a free country, and you know, when you weigh it all together, you know, I just felt like we needed a whole new thing. All the way. Bottom to top,” she added.

Barr, who over the weekend fantasized about becoming the prime minister of Israel, struck a similar tone in March, when late-night host Jimmy Kimmel asked why she voted for Trump in the 2016 election.

“I’m still the same, you all moved. You all went so fucking far out, you lost everything,” she replied. “You want Pence? You want Pence for the frickin’ president? Well, then zip that fucking lip.”