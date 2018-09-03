Roseanne Barr Says She’s Moving To Israel When ‘The Conners’ Premieres

Roseanne Barr isn’t going to be around when “The Conners” premieres this fall.

On Sunday, the disgraced actress, who was fired from her ABC “Roseanne” reboot for a racist tweet, said on Rabbi Shmuley Boteach’s podcast that she’s going to flee to Israel to dodge it altogether.

“I have an opportunity to go to Israel for a few months and study with my favorite teachers over there, and that’s where I’m going to go and probably move somewhere there and study with my favorite teachers. I have saved a few pennies and I’m so lucky I can go,” she said.

“It’s my great joy and privilege to be a Jewish woman,” she added.

Mario Anzuoni / Reuters Roseanne Bar at the the 75th Golden Globe Awards in 2018.

Barr also spoke about her apology to former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett for calling her an “ape” in the infamous tweet. She revealed that her friends told her she “made a fatal mistake” by apologizing to Jarrett. “They said, ‘You made a fatal mistake … apologizing to the Left.’ Once you apologize to them they never forgive, they just try to beat you down until you don’t exist. That’s how they do things. They don’t accept apologies.”

After receiving backlash for her tweet, Barr tried numerous times to deflect from the racist nature of her post, blaming Ambien and claiming that she thought Jarrett was white.

Despite her reasoning, Barr was booted from her namesake show and ABC decided to create a “Roseanne” spinoff, “The Conners,” without her, which will premiere on Oct. 16.

The show will now focus on Sara Gilbert’s character, Darlene, and will see the return of the rest of the cast including John Goodman (Dan), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Lecy Goranson (Becky) and Michael Fishman (D.J.).

The series has not yet announced how it will deal with Barr’s absence, but Goodman recently hinted to the U.K. newspaper The Times that her character will be killed off, according to People.

In a former interview with Rabbi Shmuley, the 65-year-old comedian said she has “mixed emotions” about the decision and took a dig at the show, saying, “It is going to be interesting to see a bunch of really privileged people who grew up in Hollywood writing for the working class.”

But on Sunday’s podcast, she said is “not going to curse it or bless” the new show.

I’m staying neutral. That’s what I do. I’m staying neutral. I’m staying away from it. Not wishing bad on anyone and I don’t wish good for my enemies. I don’t. I can’t. I just stay neutral. That’s what I gotta do. I have some mental health issues of depression and stuff. I got to stay in the middle or I’ll go dark, and I don’t want to go dark again. I’ve done it. After all, I was married to Tom Arnold.

Although Barr doesn’t hold too much against her former castmates, she clearly still has an ax to grind with her ex.