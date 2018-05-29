Racist Tweet Fiasco Costs Roseanne Barr More Than Just A Reboot

ABC’s cancellation of “Roseanne” isn’t the only blowback its star is facing after she unleashed a series of racist and offensive tweets.

Roseanne Barr, the show’s titular character, was fired from her talent agency on Tuesday shortly after ABC announced it was canning the successful sitcom reboot.

“We are all greatly distressed by the disgraceful and unacceptable tweet from Roseanne Barr this morning,” a statement from her agency, ICM Partners, read. “What she wrote is antithetical to our core values, both as individuals and as an agency. Consequently, we have notified her that we will not represent her. Effective immediately, Roseanne Barr is no longer a client.”

Image Group LA via Getty Images Roseanne Barr sits front and center with the cast of her now-canceled reboot, "Roseanne."

The media company Viacom is also reportedly pulling reruns of “Roseanne,” which first premiered in 1988. A person with knowledge of the decision told The Wrap on Tuesday that the company is pulling all episodes out of rotation from its Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT channels.

The streaming service Hulu also announced it was pulling the show from its platform.

“We support ABC’s decision and are removing the show from Hulu,” a company spokesperson said.

The backlash started just hours after she fired off a series of offensive tweets about former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett, billionaire George Soros and former first daughter Chelsea Clinton on Tuesday.