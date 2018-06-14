A Roseanne Barr tweet storm Wednesday night produced another head-scratching moment.

The disgraced sitcom star explained that her infamous tweet last month calling former Obama presidential aide Valerie Jarrett a “Planet of the Apes” child was about “the anti-semitism of the Iran deal.”

Rod Serling wrote Planet of The Apes. It was about anti-semitism. That is what my tweet referred to-the anti semitism of the Iran deal. Low IQ ppl can think whatever they want. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 14, 2018

(Rod Serling adapted the 1968 film with Michael Wilson from a novel by Pierre Boulle.)

Barr’s Hollywood fortunes crashed after she wrote on Twitter last month: “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj” in reference to Jarrett, who is African-American. The racist tweet prompted ABC to cancel the comedian’s sitcom revival “Roseanne,” despite its success.

Barr initially blamed the sleeping pill Ambien for her Jarrett post. In her tweet Wednesday, she wrote that she’s learning to sleep without the medication.

I have developed a bit of palsy in my head and hands due to the stress I have lived thru-I sleep alot now-without ambien too, thank G0D!! goodnight-we are winning! don't give up! PEACE is coming! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 14, 2018

In addition to claiming she’s not racist, Barr thanked Fox News’ Sean Hannity for supporting her.

thank u to my friends @LionelMedia and @seanhannity @normmacdonald and my family & friends 4 helping me when I was broken. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 14, 2018