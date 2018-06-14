A Roseanne Barr tweet storm Wednesday night produced another head-scratching moment.
The disgraced sitcom star explained that her infamous tweet last month calling former Obama presidential aide Valerie Jarrett a “Planet of the Apes” child was about “the anti-semitism of the Iran deal.”
(Rod Serling adapted the 1968 film with Michael Wilson from a novel by Pierre Boulle.)
Barr’s Hollywood fortunes crashed after she wrote on Twitter last month: “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj” in reference to Jarrett, who is African-American. The racist tweet prompted ABC to cancel the comedian’s sitcom revival “Roseanne,” despite its success.
Barr initially blamed the sleeping pill Ambien for her Jarrett post. In her tweet Wednesday, she wrote that she’s learning to sleep without the medication.
In addition to claiming she’s not racist, Barr thanked Fox News’ Sean Hannity for supporting her.
It was a busy night.