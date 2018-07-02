Roseanne Barr Says She Has Offers For New TV Projects

Roseanne Barr, who was fired from her TV show after she posted a racist comment on Twitter, says that she is receiving offers for other television projects and that she may accept one.

“Inside every bad thing is a good thing waiting to happen and I feel very excited because I’ve already been offered so many things and I almost already accepted one really good offer to go back on TV and I might do it,” Barr said in an interview on Rabbi Shmuley Boteach’s podcast. “But we’ll see.”

Barr had her second interview with Boteach since she was fired from “Roseanne” by ABC on May 29. In her first interview with the rabbi, on June 24, she broke down in tears and made a public apology to Valerie Jarrett, a former aide to President Barack Obama, for the racist tweet that mentioned her. In the latest interview, Barr said that she wanted to call Jarrett to apologize personally but that she had yet to find “the right words.”

Since Barr’s firing, ABC has announced a spinoff series titled “The Conners,” which will focus on the other characters from the “Roseanne” series. John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert will continue to play the roles they originated in “Roseanne.”

Barr told Boteach that she had signed away her rights to the show without asking for any compensation.

“I thought signing off of my own life’s work and asking for nothing in return, I thought that was a penance,” she said. “Sometimes you ask people what do you think should be done to you knowing what you’ve done wrong and it seems that people always know what should be done to them.