Roseanne Barr has said another racist thing.

On Tuesday, the actress and creator of “Roseanne” ― the show recently rebooted on ABC and already wading into racist waters ― attacked former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett via Twitter.

“Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” Barr tweeted, referring to Jarrett, who is black and originally from Iran.

Twitter

In another series of tweets that morning, Barr also attacked liberal billionaire George Soros and former first daughter Chelsea Clinton.

Good morning Roseanne - my given middle name is Victoria. I imagine George Soros’s nephews are lovely people. I’m just not married to one. I am grateful for the important work @OpenSociety does in the world. Have a great day! https://t.co/mXokiTEwN7 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 29, 2018

Sorry to have tweeted incorrect info about you!I Please forgive me! By the way, George Soros is a nazi who turned in his fellow Jews 2 be murdered in German concentration camps & stole their wealth-were you aware of that? But, we all make mistakes, right Chelsea? — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

(Soros was 15 years old in 1945 ― younger than Anne Frank ― and was never a Nazi collaborator).

Barr initially claimed her tweet about Jarrett was just a “joke,” and argued that “Islam is not a race.” She later apologized and deleted the original tweet.

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

In the past, Barr has openly called her detractors Nazis and in 2009 dressed as Adolf Hitler in a photo shoot for a satirical Jewish magazine. For that article, she was photographed pulling gingerbread men out of an oven. She has repeatedly attacked Muslims and likened critics of Israel to Nazis.

Disney suspended @jemelehill for speaking out against racism.@Disney canceled an episode of Black-ish for addressing racial injustice.



But @Disney allows Roseanne Barr to keep her TV show despite hard-core racism like this: pic.twitter.com/wulptblYHk — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) May 29, 2018

“I’m just really old,” Barr, now 65, said at the time in defense of the photos. “When you’re post-menopausal, you’re just really crazy.”

In a 2015 response to a vote in support of divestment by the University of California, Davis, student government, Barr called for sectarian violence.

“I hope all the jews leave UC Davis & it then it gets nuked!” she tweeted at the time. She followed up that tweet with “Nuke all UC David Jew-Haters.”