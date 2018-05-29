Roseanne Barr has said another racist thing.
On Tuesday, the actress and creator of “Roseanne” ― the show recently rebooted on ABC and already wading into racist waters ― attacked former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett via Twitter.
“Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” Barr tweeted, referring to Jarrett, who is black and originally from Iran.
In another series of tweets that morning, Barr also attacked liberal billionaire George Soros and former first daughter Chelsea Clinton.
(Soros was 15 years old in 1945 ― younger than Anne Frank ― and was never a Nazi collaborator).
Barr initially claimed her tweet about Jarrett was just a “joke,” and argued that “Islam is not a race.” She later apologized and deleted the original tweet.
In the past, Barr has openly called her detractors Nazis and in 2009 dressed as Adolf Hitler in a photo shoot for a satirical Jewish magazine. For that article, she was photographed pulling gingerbread men out of an oven. She has repeatedly attacked Muslims and likened critics of Israel to Nazis.
“I’m just really old,” Barr, now 65, said at the time in defense of the photos. “When you’re post-menopausal, you’re just really crazy.”
In a 2015 response to a vote in support of divestment by the University of California, Davis, student government, Barr called for sectarian violence.
“I hope all the jews leave UC Davis & it then it gets nuked!” she tweeted at the time. She followed up that tweet with “Nuke all UC David Jew-Haters.”
ABC did not respond to a request for comment for this story.