'Roseanne' Reboot Snags More Viewers Than 1997 Season Finale

“Roseanne” is loud, proud and raking in the ratings.

The revival of the 1990s series has given ABC a boost, netting 18.2 million viewers in its one-hour premiere on Tuesday, according to E! Online.

The original iteration of “Roseanne” was a ratings smash too, ranking in the top four in Nielsen ratings during its first six seasons. But it tanked in the last season, with the 1997 series finale, “Into That Good Night,” bringing in only 16.6 million viewers. Obviously, the key for the new show will be to repeat its opening night success over the next seven installments.

Many on Twitter celebrated the show’s return and the high numbers it received:

Roseanne got 18 million viewers last night...that’s Big Bang Theory territory. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 28, 2018

Absolutely huge ratings for #Roseanne: for the two shows at 8 p.m., 18.2 million viewers and a 5.1 in 18 to 49. Consider this reboot renewed. More in a bit... — Kate Aurthur (@KateAurthur) March 28, 2018

Great Job Roseanne.... I'm hoping your show starts a new trend of honesty in the entertainment biz. Maybe networks will realise the American people are tired of division due to politics. We all need to laugh again together and heal the present rifts we are struggling thru. Thx 💘 — Double Naught Spy (@JamesSandzik) March 28, 2018

These numbers are incredible! Easily Roseanne is the highest-rated regularly-scheduled scripted show of the last few seasons, as well as the highest-rated sitcom in recent memory. Congratulations @therealroseanne !

Make Comedy Great Again 😉 https://t.co/Z5aWQl9q8Y — RockPrincess (@Rockprincess818) March 28, 2018

But many others were not happy about the show’s return:

you literally couldn’t pay me to watch the Roseanne reboot.



That show died when they won the lottery. — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) March 28, 2018

who the fuck thought it would be a good idea to bring Roseanne back — gary from teen mom (@garyfromteenmom) March 28, 2018

i'm old enough to remember that "roseanne" was trash the first time. — tech fleece tormund (@the_blueprint) March 28, 2018

There’s something about Roseanne being followed by Black-ish that just feels... off.



Just me? — Jarrett Hill (@JarrettHill) March 28, 2018

Just FYI: The new “Roseanne” ignores the original show’s last season ― so the family didn’t win the lottery and Dan is still alive.

The show also snagged a 5.1 rating in the highly desirable 18-49 demographic. Tuesday night’s episode was the “highest-rated regularly-scheduled scripted show of the last few seasons,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.