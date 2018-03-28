'Roseanne' Reboot Snags More Viewers Than 1997 Season Finale

“Roseanne” is loud, proud and raking in the ratings.
The revival of the 1990s series has given ABC a boost, netting 18.2 million viewers in its one-hour premiere on Tuesday, according to E! Online.
The original iteration of “Roseanne” was a ratings smash too, ranking in the top four in Nielsen ratings during its first six seasons. But it tanked in the last season, with the 1997 series finale, “Into That Good Night,” bringing in only 16.6 million viewers. Obviously, the key for the new show will be to repeat its opening night success over the next seven installments.
Many on Twitter celebrated the show’s return and the high numbers it received:
But many others were not happy about the show’s return:
Just FYI: The new “Roseanne” ignores the original show’s last season ― so the family didn’t win the lottery and Dan is still alive.
The show also snagged a 5.1 rating in the highly desirable 18-49 demographic. Tuesday night’s episode was the “highest-rated regularly-scheduled scripted show of the last few seasons,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.
You can watch “Roseanne” on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.