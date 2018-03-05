ABC aired its first full trailer for the upcoming “Roseanne” reboot during Sunday night’s Oscars broadcast:

Some things aren’t meant to change. #Roseanne is back Tuesday, March 27 at 8|7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/RulM86jLHq — Roseanne on ABC (@RoseanneOnABC) March 5, 2018

The minute-long spot featured a moment where Roseanne Conner (Roseanne Barr) was worried that her husband Dan (John Goodman) was dead.

“Why does everybody always think I’m dead?” he asked, with the obvious joke being that the character actually did die, or so viewers were led to believe, in the show’s original series finale.

Along with Barr and Goodman, Laurie Metcalf will return as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene and Michael Fishman as D.J. Alicia Goranson will reprise her role as Becky while Sarah Chalke, who also played Becky, will return as a new character.

The initial 1988-1997 run of the show was known for bringing a number of social issues into American living rooms, such as LGBTQ rights, domestic violence and mental illness. The reboot will reportedly include a non-binary child who’s described as “gender creative.”

The Conner family will also be politically divided: Barr, who is a supporter of President Donald Trump, will portray a Trump voter on the show. However, Bruce Helford, one of the executive producers, said earlier this year that the new “Roseanne” would not advocate a specific political stance.

“There is no agenda on anybody’s part but to get honest feelings out there within a family that’s relatable,” he told Reuters.

As in the past, the show will continue to tackle social issues, Helford said. This time around, opioid addiction and healthcare access will be highlighted.