Roseanne Returns To Twitter, Apologizes, Retweets New Attacks On Valerie Jarrett

Roseanne Barr returned to Twitter late Tuesday after briefly leaving the platform in the wake of a racist tweet that got her ABC show canceled.
She offered what she called a “sincere apology” to Valerie Jarrett, the former aide to President Barack Obama who was the target of her tirade. However, Barr also retweeted a series of other inflammatory comments, including one that placed Jarrett’s face next to an image from “Planet of the Apes.”
The initial tweet that got Roseanne’s show canceled said, “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” with the initials referring to Jarrett.
After apologizing, she announced she was leaving Twitter, a departure that lasted a little more than 12 hours.
On returning, she called on supporters not to defend her, said the tweet was unforgivable and appeared to blame the sleep drug Ambien:
But while calling on supporters not to defend her, she also retweeted some of the people doing just that.
The retweets included attacks on ESPN host Keith Olbermann, ABC host Joy Behar and HBO host Bill Maher as well as a false meme about Jarrett that purports to be a Stanford yearbook quote. She later deleted that retweet, and retweeted others who called it out for being fake.
She also retweeted a critic who called her out over the retweets:
Barr also shared a longer statement of apology that she had given to BuzzFeed:
Jarrett addressed the incident later in the day.
“I think we have to turn it into a teaching moment,” she said on MSNBC. “I’m fine. I’m worried about all the people out there who don’t have a circle of friends and followers coming to their defense.”