Roseanne Returns To Twitter, Apologizes, Retweets New Attacks On Valerie Jarrett

Roseanne Barr returned to Twitter late Tuesday after briefly leaving the platform in the wake of a racist tweet that got her ABC show canceled.

She offered what she called a “sincere apology” to Valerie Jarrett, the former aide to President Barack Obama who was the target of her tirade. However, Barr also retweeted a series of other inflammatory comments, including one that placed Jarrett’s face next to an image from “Planet of the Apes.”

The initial tweet that got Roseanne’s show canceled said, “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” with the initials referring to Jarrett.

After apologizing, she announced she was leaving Twitter, a departure that lasted a little more than 12 hours.

On returning, she called on supporters not to defend her, said the tweet was unforgivable and appeared to blame the sleep drug Ambien:

guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn't but...don't defend it please. ty — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

But while calling on supporters not to defend her, she also retweeted some of the people doing just that.

The retweets included attacks on ESPN host Keith Olbermann, ABC host Joy Behar and HBO host Bill Maher as well as a false meme about Jarrett that purports to be a Stanford yearbook quote. She later deleted that retweet, and retweeted others who called it out for being fake.

She also retweeted a critic who called her out over the retweets:

Your apology is not sincere. Do you not realize we can all see what you retweet? You make political comments all the time that are not joking and this was not either. You are done. Over. The last bit of your relevance gone. Your show wiped out of the future collective conscious. pic.twitter.com/DmLcM7Apq2 — Alice Elizabeth (@AliceGlencross) May 30, 2018

Barr also shared a longer statement of apology that she had given to BuzzFeed:

Jarrett addressed the incident later in the day.