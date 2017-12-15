The ‘Roseanne’ Revival Finally Has A Premiere Date

It’s almost time to return to Lanford.

On Friday, ABC released a teaser trailer for the return of “Roseanne” that also named the date. The highly anticipated nine-episode series will premiere on March 27, 2018, with an hourlong special.

The show will then settle into Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT, which was the time slot for the original series’ final two-and-a-half seasons, per Deadline.

ABC (Clockwise from upper left) Laurie Metcalf, John Goodman, Sarah Chalke, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Roseanne Barr and Sara Gilbert are all returning to the show.

The original cast of the show ― including Roseanne Barr (Roseanne), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Michael Fishman (D.J.) and Lecy Goranson (Becky) ― will return. Even John Goodman, whose character, Dan, died of a heart attack in the show’s original finale, will be back.

Sarah Chalke, who played the character Becky in later seasons, will appear in another role. Johnny Galecki, who currently stars on CBS’ “Big Bang Theory,” will reprise the role of David in one episode.

You can check out a bunch of the actors in this adorable on-set photo posted to Twitter in October.

#Roseanne is coming back to ABC in 2018! Here's a look at the first table read! pic.twitter.com/Nzh8Pn7vK4 — Roseanne on ABC (@RoseanneOnABC) October 17, 2017