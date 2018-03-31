Amid the hoopla over the reboot of “Roseanne” last week, people were scratching their heads over actress Roseanne Barr’s bizarre tweet hailing Donald Trump for freeing “hundreds” of children a month from their pimps.

The president has “broken up trafficking rings in high places everywhere,” Barr tweeted Friday.

President Trump has freed so many children held in bondage to pimps all over this world. Hundreds each month. He has broken up trafficking rings in high places everywhere. notice that. I disagree on some things, but give him benefit of doubt-4 now. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) March 31, 2018

Barr, who’s no stranger to promoting right-wing conspiracy theories, was apparently referring to a fantasy birthed on the anonymous online message site 4Chan last year. The conspiracy theory claims that Trump is secretly busting satanic child sex rings linked to high-level Democrats. Barr retweeted posts and links backing the “untold story” that shares similarities with the “Pizzagate” hoax that Hillary Clinton was running a child sex trafficking ring out of a pizza shop in Washington, D.C.

The fantasy Barr referred to is the handiwork of anonymous 4Chan contributor QAnon or Q. The sex ring conspiracy theory insists that the investigation of Trump and his campaign by Special Counsel Robert Mueller is a fake front so that the president can continue to nail the criminals. It gets even more convoluted after that.

Last November Barr tweeted, “Who is Q?” The Daily Beast reported. The actress later added: “Tell Qanon to DM” — direct message— “me in the next 24 hours.”

The theory is known as “The Storm,” apparently referring to Trump’s mysterious promise last year that reporters were experiencing the “calm before the storm.” He never explained what he was referencing.

Twitter didn’t give Barr a pass. Shortly after her Trump tweet, she apologized for posting it but didn’t deny that Trump is freeing hundreds of child sex slaves. “I have worked with victims of trafficking for decades & supported the fight against it,” she tweeted. “Sorry to have mentioned it here. It’s not the place.”

Barr then posted another tweet saying she didn’t know so many were “not aware” of child sex slavery.

i thought today was a good day to talk about freeing kids from sex slavery, since it is Passover. I didn't realize that so many were not aware of it. Anyway, no more opinions from me on twitter, it invites bullying. Moving on. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) March 31, 2018

As someone who has worked to pass 33 Anti-human trafficking bills in the Michigan Legislature, literally nothing in your tweet is remotely true. He has not done anything above and beyond what our country normally does #FactsMatter — E.Todes (@ETodes) March 31, 2018

trump has actually done none of these. This must all be in that dream sequence. — Scott Kershaw (@SalKrinkle) March 31, 2018

#ignorant Has he done this while drinking Diet Coke and grabbing them by the meow? He sounds like a superhero! @Revhightower Or does @FoxNews flash a distress signal in the sky?? #crazy #ImpeachTrump #crooked — Jeff Jones (@JeffKimchijones) March 31, 2018

From the man who supported Roy Moore?

Nice try. — Patty F. (@BelPatty) March 31, 2018

this shit is straight off q-anon, the woman is legit deranged https://t.co/uLUSQqVDKn — Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) March 31, 2018