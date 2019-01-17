Rosie O’Donnell doesn’t think President Donald Trump will be seeking re-election in 2020.

“I certainly do not. I think he’ll be arrested,” the TV personality, who’s been engaged in a war of words with Trump for more than a decade, told TMZ on Wednesday.

“I believe in America and I believe in our political system, and I believe we will right the wrong of the tyranny of Donald Trump,” she added.

She said she also doubted that Trump’s proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border will ever be built.

Check out the clip here: