ENTERTAINMENT
01/17/2019 06:21 am ET

Rosie O'Donnell Makes Bold Prediction About Donald Trump's Presidency And 2020

“I believe in America and I believe in our political system and I believe we will right the wrong of the tyranny of Donald Trump," the TV personality told TMZ.
headshot
By Lee Moran

Rosie O’Donnell doesn’t think President Donald Trump will be seeking re-election in 2020.

“I certainly do not. I think he’ll be arrested,” the TV personality, who’s been engaged in a war of words with Trump for more than a decade, told TMZ on Wednesday. 

I believe in America and I believe in our political system, and I believe we will right the wrong of the tyranny of Donald Trump,” she added.

She said she also doubted that Trump’s proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border will ever be built.

Check out the clip here:

O’Donnell, who in October revealed her engagement to police officer Elizabeth Rooney, also shared this Trump-trolling meme to Instagram:

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Celebrities 2020 Election Rosie O'donnell Tmz
Rosie O'Donnell Makes Bold Prediction About Donald Trump's Presidency And 2020
CONVERSATIONS