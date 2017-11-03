The TV personality, who has been engaged in a decade-long feud with Trump, was quick to praise Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his ongoing probe into possible ties between Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia.

Mueller’s investigators on Monday arrested Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign manager, and former business associate Richard Gates, on a 12-count indictment charging them with conspiracy and money laundering.

“I’m so in love with Bob Mueller,” said O’Donnell, who also joked about getting his image tattooed right over her heart.

“I wanna get posters, I wanna meet him. I just think he is it,” she added. “He looks to me like Superman, like Captain America, like justice has finally arrived back on our shores and we are going to right ourselves again.”