Rosie O’Donnell and dozens of Broadway stars lent some razzmatazz to the ongoing “Kremlin Annex” protest outside the White House on Monday night.

The TV personality added further fuel to the fire that is her decadelong beef with Donald Trump by joining cast members from musicals including “Hamilton,” “Wicked,” “The Lion King” and “Phantom of the Opera” to sing numbers in protest of his presidency.

“We are so thrilled to be here at the ‘Kremlin Annex’ at night 22,” O’Donnell told the crowd. “Let the president know in no uncertain terms that we are alive, awake and we are woke. We are not going away.”

Protest with Rosie O’Donnell and musicians and singers has begun outside the White House. They’re protesting the President outside what they call the “Kremlin Annex” in reference to his alleged ties to Russia. pic.twitter.com/55VlnsQQuu — Tom Roussey (@tomrousseyABC7) August 6, 2018

Some activists, pictured below, carried lettered signs that spelled out the word “TREASON.”

Brian Snyder/Reuters Rosie O'Donnell and cast members from Broadway musicals join the "Kremlin Annex" protest in front of the White House on Monday.

Others held up mock theater posters for “The Lyin’ King” and “The Book of Moron.”

Oh this is going to be great #KremlinAnnex pic.twitter.com/1fEBQbB89c — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) August 6, 2018

O’Donnell had earlier tweeted footage of the Broadway cast and crew members practicing one of the songs, “Climb Every Mountain” from “The Sound of Music,” on the bus journey toward the event:

The nightly protests, which on Tuesday will be on its 23rd day, began after Trump refused to condemn Russian interference in the 2016 election at his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.

Per The Washington Post, people were inspired to take action﻿ outside Trump’s official residence after Philippe Reines, Hillary Clinton’s former press secretary, tweeted this message:

If someone flew home from Helsinki they’d get back to DC around 9pm. Probably jet lagged. You know what I’d hate if I just got back & needed to sleep? A bunch of people outside my home with bullhorns & air horns.



I’ve never started a protest. How does one do that @MoveOn? pic.twitter.com/HuuWpRIQeG — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) July 16, 2018