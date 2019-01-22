David Schwimmer Look-Alike Suspect Doesn't Look THAT Much Like Ross From 'Friends'

British authorities have arrested a suspected thief whose “Wanted” image went viral last year due to his purported likeness to Ross Geller, the character played by David Schwimmer in the hit sitcom “Friends.”

But many people now think the man, who police identified this week as 36-year-old Abdulah Husseini, doesn’t really look like his alleged television doppelganger at all:

A 'lookalike' of Friends star David Schwimmer has been arrested after failing to appear in court before Christmashttps://t.co/PIw1QjJkiE — Global's Newsroom (@GlobalsNewsroom) January 21, 2019

Police in Blackpool first released the grainy CCTV image of the suspect in October. It showed him appearing to take a crate of beer from a restaurant:

The picture quickly went viral after people online noted the man’s likeness to Schwimmer’s character. It also caught the attention of Schwimmer himself, who posted a spoof video declaring his innocence:

Officers, I swear it wasn't me.

As you can see, I was in New York.

To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.#itwasntme pic.twitter.com/EDFF9dZoYR — schwim (@DavidSchwimmer) October 24, 2018

Lancashire police said Monday that officers arrested Husseini in London last Thursday after he allegedly failed to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court in December on theft and fraud charges.