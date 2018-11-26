Ross Mathews Splits From Longtime Boyfriend Salvador Camarena

David Livingston via Getty Images Ross Mathews (right) and Salvador Camarena had been dating since 2008.

TV personality and author Ross Mathews and his boyfriend, Salvador Camarena, have called it quits after nearly a decade together.

Mathews announced the breakup Sunday on Instagram.

“This split is amicable and filled with kindness, compassion and a genuine love for one another,” Matthews, who works on “Live From E!” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” wrote. “As we go forward, each of us feels as if he has a cheerleader in our corner — a family member for life.”

Camarena, who works as a stylist, shared a nearly identical post on his Instagram page, along with the hashtag #consciousuncoupling, that same day.

The Los Angeles-based couple had reportedly been dating since 2008. In 2013, their search for a Palm Springs, California, vacation home was documented in an episode of HGTV’s “House Hunters.”

Matthews has been vocal about his desire to become a father.