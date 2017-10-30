Roy Harmon: Ready to Serve Those Who are "First to Fight"

Losing your vision doesn’t reduce the desire to serve your country, but it does make it much more difficult to find a way to support the men and women who have enlisted in our nation’s armed services.

Roy Harmon has an inspiring story that highlights this fact. He is a blind entrepreneur who runs a food service operation responsible for 1,200 breakfasts and lunches daily on weekdays for employees; 3,000 meals on weekends for visitors at the Salinas Valley State Prison and Correctional Training Facility in Soledad, Calif.

Harmon works hard to ensure his food service operation always has needed supplies.

Despite a childhood injury that left him partially blind, Harmon learned from an early age to navigate life without seeking special exceptions. His parents insisted he attend regular public schools and expected him to adapt and thrive despite his limited vision.

Originally from St. Louis, Harmon moved west to northern California in his early 20s and completed extensive food service training. He knew he found his passion from the time he began overseeing his first cafeteria for the Department of Defense’s naval engineering facility in San Bruno, Calif.

Though the cafeteria’s previous manager had left it in a state of disrepair, Harmon quickly turned it around. He credits the military’s emphasis on organization and presentation for instilling in him the importance of exceeding even the highest standards.

“Right after opening, they told me it was time for my first ‘white glove test,’” says Harmon. “That really left a strong impression on me. It showed me the importance of making sure every aspect of my business is always in ship shape.”

Unlike some other food service vendors who launch their businesses with support from state agencies, Harmon took a different approach. With his wife’s approval, he broke open their daughter’s piggy bank to fill the cash register with change on day one.

Putting his family’s own meager savings on the line proved profitable: the U.S. Postal Service cafeteria he recently ran for five years served 10,000 meals daily, and with $2.5 million in annual sales, he maintained the highest gross sales in the state of California for a federal facility run by a blind entrepreneur.

“If you want to pocket the money up front, then food service is the wrong business for you,” says Harmon. “The back-end profits should be saved and reinvested to improve equipment and technology instead of waiting around for someone else to provide that to you.”

Harmon firmly believes in the importance of being a hands-on business operator, not only because it keeps him busy, but because it also helps him keep his finger on the pulse of what his customers like, and how to best support every member of his staff.

Harmon’s business success is leading him to pursue a new opportunity, a food service contract with the U.S. Marines Corps.

“What am I going to do with the rest of my life? Sit back, retire, and do nothing?” asks Harmon. “I like working, and like doing it seven days a week. It’s just the way I am and will always be until I can’t work anymore.”

Right now, Harmon is preparing for one of the biggest opportunities for his business. He and a team of other blind entrepreneurs are preparing a bid to run the food operations for the U.S. Marine Corps bases on the West Coast (another team is focused on East Coast bases). This all-American team looks forward to joining approximately 40 other blind entrepreneurs managing troop dining contracts on military installations across the country.

For the last three decades, blind entrepreneurs have competed for and won the opportunity to support the troops with high quality meals. Their services have been recognized with multiple Hennessey and Connelly Awards, the Air Force’s and Army’s highest honors for food services globally.