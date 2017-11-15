Roy Moore Uses Title Of Teen Cheerleader Movie In Attempt To Defend Himself

Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore’s latest defense is raising eyebrows in all the wrong ways.
The former Alabama judge, who has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women, including several who said they were teens at the time, tweeted out a message aimed at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who has called on him to quit the race:
While the phrase has been a popular taunt for years, “Bring It On” is also the title of a comedy released in 2000 about high school cheerleaders.
The film’s director was none too happy about Moore’s use of the phrase:
Others on the social media cheerocracy also gave Moore’s tweet two thumbs down:
