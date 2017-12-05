Doug Jones Hits At Opponent Roy Moore: 'Men Who Hurt Little Girls Should Go To Jail'

Moore is facing accusations from multiple women who say he pursued them when he was in his 30s and they were in their teens. Leigh Corfman was just 14, she told The Washington Post, when she alleges Moore sexually assaulted her.

Nevertheless, President Donald Trump publicly endorsed Moore on Monday. In recent days, some other Republicans ― including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) ― have been tempering their previous criticisms of the GOP candidate.

Jones urged Alabama voters on Tuesday to put aside partisanship and look at the situation “as parents, as grandparents and not through the jaded lens of politics.”

“This is about decency, not a political party, and anyone who thinks otherwise should be ashamed. It is the people of Alabama, the parents of Alabama, who will hold Roy Moore accountable. This is about Alabama’s honor and doing what is right. Nothing more. And certainly nothing less,” Jones said.