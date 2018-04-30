Roy Moore Files Complaint Claiming He Was Targeted By Political Conspiracy

Former Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore filed a complaint on Monday claiming he was the target of a political conspiracy ahead of the Alabama special election in December.

Moore, a former judge, lost to Democrat Doug Jones in a special election to fill a Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Jones defeated Moore by about 20,000 votes ― or 1.5 percentage points.

Controversy swirled around Moore in the final months of the campaign as several women came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct, including allegations that he pursued and harassed teenage girls when he was in his 30s and sexually assaulted one.

In his complaint, filed in civil court in Etowah County, Alabama, Moore claims that his accusers shared “common ties” and planned their allegations to undermine his campaign, according to the Alabama Media Group. The complaint names four of Moore’s accusers ― Leigh Corfman, Debbie Wesson Gibson, Beverly Young Nelson and Tina Johnson ― as well as Richard Hagedorn, a reported friend of Corfman’s.

In a statement released on a campaign Facebook page, Moore’s attorney, Melissa Isaak, said the allegations against Moore “arose from a political conspiracy to destroy his personal reputation and defeat him in the special Senate election for United States Senate.”

Moore “has filed this action not only to hold accountable those who are guilty of slanderous and libelous conduct, but also to restore his good name, character, and reputation with the people of Alabama,” Isaak said.

Read a copy of the complaint below: