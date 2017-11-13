Senate GOP Campaign Chair Says Roy Moore Should Be Expelled If He Wins

WASHINGTON – National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) said the Senate should vote to expel Roy Moore if he wins the special election for Alabama’s open Senate seat next month.
“I believe the individuals speaking out against Roy Moore spoke with courage and truth, proving he is unfit to serve in the United States Senate and he should not run for office,” Gardner said in a statement. “If he refuses to withdraw and wins, the Senate should vote to expel him, because he does not meet the ethical and moral requirements of the United States Senate.”
A fifth woman, Beverly Young Nelson, came forward on Monday to say that Moore sexually abused her when she was a teen and he was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney in Alabama.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
