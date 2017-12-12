People See A Lot To Criticize In Roy Moore's Form On Horseback

By now you’ve probably seen images of Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore arriving to vote on horseback Tuesday morning in Gallant, Alabama.

If not, here’s what you missed:

Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Moore rode Sassy (the horse’s actual name) on his way to cast a ballot in the special election, in which he’s facing off against Democratic candidate Doug Jones. Many people had thoughts about how Moore handled his ride:

I KNOW THIS ISN'T THE POINT BUT ROY MOORE IS AN AWFUL RIDER, PUT YOUR FUCKING HEEL DOWN AND GET YOUR LEG UNDER YOU AND STOP HAULING ON YOUR HORSE'S MOUTH YOU GODDAMN PEDOPHILE IDIOT — kaye toal, dragon age evangelist (@ohkayewhatever) December 12, 2017

Deadspin writer Hannah Keyser suggested that Moore “seems to suck at riding a horse.”

“Granted, my decades of riding experience were almost exclusively English style, but I’m not sure you need highly specific equestrian bona fides to recognize that Sassy, Moore’s steed, is not all that well managed,” Keyser wrote.

“A looser rein is to be expected with a Western style of ride but a little less slack ― see how far wide he has to swing his hands to navigate the assembled press? ― would give the dishonorable judge the increased control this particular situation demands,” she added.

Keyser’s sentiments were shared by what Splinter dubbed “Horse Twitter”:

the way he's holding the reins is legitimately bizarre and that horse is confused as fuck https://t.co/EAUbfKAOMz — Anna Merlan (@annamerlan) December 12, 2017

A.) His form is terrible, B.) His horse is 14. Coincidence? C.) Guess Buzz & Bo Peep are even embarrassed to be seen with him. https://t.co/ojkOVMoJqu — Christina (@MzChristinaS) December 12, 2017

Who holds the reins with two hands? Jeez. — Lisa Walker (@llywalker) December 12, 2017

This is hilarious, his form sucks & that horse was thinking about bucking him pic.twitter.com/NLWfm8QtlY — Molly (@Molly_Kats) December 12, 2017

this man does not know how to ride a horse correctly. See that straight legged jerky movement, leaning back, reins in 2 hands (hands need to be more forward on the reins), pulling on the horse's mouth...any horse person can see he's a fake cowboy. And that poor horse! https://t.co/IW80ezeRpv — Jennifer Sage🚴🏻‍♀️ (@vivavelo) December 12, 2017

WHY IS YOUR TOE LEVEL WITH THIS HORSE'S KNEE, HAVE YOU NEVER EVEN LOOKED AT A PERSON SITTING ON A HORSE BEFORE YOU IMBECILE



I HOPE THIS VERY UNCOMFORTABLE HORSE THROWS YOUR CHILD-MOLESTING ASS INTO A DITCH pic.twitter.com/5cqhXZoVss — kaye toal, dragon age evangelist (@ohkayewhatever) December 12, 2017

This #RoyMoore horse clip is a nightmare: note stirrup length, rein handling, the painful bit...He says he's a horseman, but if this is how he rides, imagine how terrible he'd be as a senator. https://t.co/TBZnLhhq5s — EV (@EVdj1919) December 12, 2017

Til Roy Moore can't ride a horse for shit. His knees are all wrong his grip is a joke. It's a sad wonder he didn't get tossed https://t.co/LPRGLPres5 — Not that Dr. J (@JustinMBoudreau) December 12, 2017

Of course, I am seeing only a picture, but it seems that Roy Moore is bad at not only "judging", but also at riding horses. Turning the horse's head and not giving opposite reign, horse protesting by flinging his head. Am I wrong here, knowledgeable horse people? — aporetic (@NotAllAboutU) December 12, 2017