Patton Oswalt Impersonates Roy Moore, Unveils More Fitting Campaign Slogans

Comedian Patton Oswalt joined Jimmy Fallon to take aim at GOP Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show.”

Oswalt donned a cowboy hat to impersonate Moore, who faces multiple sexual misconduct allegations.

“Thank you for letting me do this via satellite there Jimmy,” said Oswalt as Moore. “I’m not allowed anywhere near the Rockefeller Christmas tree.”

Oswalt, still playing Moore, then flipped the script on President Donald Trump by addressing his presidential endorsement ― before running a couple of new campaign slogans by Fallon including: “Don’t Google me.”