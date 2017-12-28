Former Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore filed a lawsuit on Wednesday night contesting the outcome of the state’s special election.

According to The Associated Press, the suit was filed in Montgomery Circuit Court less than a day before the state will officially declare Moore’s opponent the winner. Moore wants the state to launch a fraud investigation and hold a new election.

Moore lost the Dec. 12th contest to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ vacated Senate seat to Democratic candidate Doug Jones. During the contentious campaign, the former judge faced accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct from multiple women who claimed he preyed on them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s. Moore, who was twice removed from the Alabama Supreme Court for failure to follow judicial orders, largely disappeared from the campaign trail in the days leading up to the election.

Although the Republican National Committee originally withdrew its official support of Moore, the party decided to once again fund his campaign after President Donald Trump officially endorsed him.

Still, Moore’s critics urged voters to choose someone else. Just before the election, Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby (R) announced that he did not vote for Moore.

“I’d rather see the Republican win, but I’d rather see a Republican write-in,” Shelby told CNN’s Jake Tapper about the vote he cast two days before the special election.