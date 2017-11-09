Woman Says Alabama Senate Nominee Roy Moore Sexually Assaulted Her When She Was 14

A woman says GOP Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 14.

Leigh Corfman, now 53, told The Washington Post in an article published Thursday that Moore, then a 32-year-old assistant district attorney, took off her shirt and removed his clothes in the 1979 incident. He touched her over her bra and led her hands to touch him over his underwear, she said.

“I wanted it over with — I wanted out,” Corfman told the paper. “Please just get this over with. Whatever this is, just get it over.”

Three other women said Moore also made sexual advances to them when they were teenagers around the same time, according to the newspaper. Wendy Miller said she was working as a Santa’s helper at a mall when she was 14 when Moore first approached her. By the time she was 16, she said Moore was asking her out on dates.

The age of consent was and continues to be 16 in Alabama.

Moore, in a written statement to the Post, denied doing anything inappropriate.

“These allegations are completely false and are a desperate political attack by the National Democrat Party and the Washington Post on this campaign,” Moore said.

A Moore spokesman called the accusations “garbage” and “fake news.”

“Judge Roy Moore has endured the most outlandish attacks on any candidate in the modern political arena, but this story in today’s Washington Post alleging sexual impropriety takes the cake,” campaign spokesman John Rogers told HuffPost in a statement. “National liberal organizations know their chosen candidate Doug Jones is in a death spiral, and this is their last ditch Hail Mary.

“This garbage is the very definition of fake news and intentional defamation,” Rogers added.

A special election for the U.S. Senate seat in Alabama vacated by now-Attorney General Jeff Sessions takes place Dec. 12. Moore is up against Democrat Doug Jones.

It’s unclear whether the allegations will affect Moore’s candidacy. The Alabama GOP didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

James Lomax, an Alabama Republican who has attended party functions supporting Moore, told HuffPost that if the allegations are true, Moore should be removed from the race.

“If Roy Moore has had a bosom in one hand and a Bible in the other, he needs to immediately remove himself from this race and go find the God that he is always peddling,” Lomax said. “No amount of pithy campaign slogans can cover up these sins if real. Alabama politics have reached the height of hypocrisy.”

Moore has railed against same-sex marriage, referred to Islam as a “false religion,” and said the Sept. 11 terror attacks were punishment for the United States’ godlessness. He rose to chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court before being kicked off the bench for telling judges to defy federal court orders allowing gay marriage.