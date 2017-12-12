Washington Post Reporters Denied Entry To Roy Moore's Election Night Party

Reporters for The Washington Post were told they could not enter Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore’s election night party in Montgomery, Alabama.

“We were denied credentials and when our reporters asked to enter they were told no,” the Post’s Kristine Coratti Kelly said in an email.

Lauren Walsh, a reporter with the ABC television affiliate in Birmingham, Alabama, confirmed the news with the Moore campaign. Walsh said the Post reporters were “asked to leave” the rally while journalists for other news outlets were stationed inside awaiting the results of Tuesday’s closely watched special election.

Just spoke with Moore campaign, which confirmed reporters from the Washington Post were asked to leave the election night party. The campaign said the WaPo was notified yesterday their credentials were denied. #AlSen — Lauren Walsh (@LaurenWalshTV) December 12, 2017

Rosie Gray, a reporter for The Atlantic, said in a tweet that the journalists at the Moore party had been placed “behind a barrier.” She said that in contrast, when Moore won the Republican Senate nomination in a September vote, “reporters could move around freely” at his party at the same locale.

Moore's election night event is in the same venue in Montgomery as his event for the runoff, but last time reporters could move freely around. Tonight, we're behind a barrier. — Rosie Gray (@RosieGray) December 13, 2017

The Post in early November roiled the race with an article detailing bombshell allegations that Moore, 70, sexually preyed upon teenagers when he was in his 30s. One woman accused him of molesting her when she was 14.

Other women came forward with similar accusations, and what was expected to be an easy win for Republicans in GOP-dominated Alabama turned into a fiercely contested face off between Moore and Democrat Doug Jones.

Moore has denied the allegations and said the timing of the Post’s story amounted to a politically motivated attack.