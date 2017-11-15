POLITICS
Roy Moore's Attorney Holds News Conference To Demand Release Of Accuser's Yearbook

Phillip Jauregui wants a handwriting expert to analyze the signature.

Senate nominee Roy Moore’s lawyer Phillip Jauregui is demanding that attorney Gloria Allred release a high school yearbook her client said Moore had signed before he sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager and he was in his 30s. 

In a news conference Wednesday, Jauregui called on Allred to hand over the yearbook to a “neutral custodian” so the Alabama Republican’s legal team can have a handwriting expert analyze the signature. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Mollie Reilly
Deputy Politics Editor, HuffPost
